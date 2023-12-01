Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Tonja Myles recognized nationally with Ad Council’s 69th Annual Public Service Award

Tonja Myles
Tonja Myles(Ad Council)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge activist Tonja Myles was recognized nationally with an Annual Public Service Award for her leadership and social impact efforts to better the community.

The awards dinner was held at the Glasshouse in New York City on Friday, December 1, to support the Ad Council and its national social impact campaigns.

According to the agency, Myles currently serves on multiple boards in Baton Rouge and Louisiana, and is a founding board member of The Bridge Center of Hope and advises on the new adult mental health campaign from the Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council, “Love, Your Mind.”

Tonja Myles
Tonja Myles(Ad Council)

The awards committee highlighted Myles work in mental health rehabilitation as well as promoting mental health awareness by sharing her own personal experiences.

Myles was also recognized by former President Bush in 2003 during his State of the Union for her knowledge in faith-based recovery, the agency said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after his girlfriend was found...
Man wanted after girlfriend found dead
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Angel Foreman
Woman arrested for attempted murder in connection to stabbing
Fatal Crash generic image
Gonzales man killed in Livingston Parish crash
The Port Allen Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered in a park.
Man shot, killed in Port Allen park

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 1
More rounds of heavy rain, storms still to come
Kirsten Gatlin and Kelvin Seaberry
Mother, stepdad arrested after 8-year-old found unresponsive
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a mother and stepdad on Wednesday, Nov. 29.
Mother, stepdad arrested after 8-year-old found unresponsive
Deon Guillory gives the latest recall roundup on HMC fruits, Hybrid Jeep Wranglers, Burn Boot...
RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Dec.1