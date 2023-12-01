Tonja Myles recognized nationally with Ad Council’s 69th Annual Public Service Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge activist Tonja Myles was recognized nationally with an Annual Public Service Award for her leadership and social impact efforts to better the community.

The awards dinner was held at the Glasshouse in New York City on Friday, December 1, to support the Ad Council and its national social impact campaigns.

According to the agency, Myles currently serves on multiple boards in Baton Rouge and Louisiana, and is a founding board member of The Bridge Center of Hope and advises on the new adult mental health campaign from the Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council, “Love, Your Mind.”

The awards committee highlighted Myles work in mental health rehabilitation as well as promoting mental health awareness by sharing her own personal experiences.

Myles was also recognized by former President Bush in 2003 during his State of the Union for her knowledge in faith-based recovery, the agency said.

