Salvation Army looking to help children in need this Christmas as part of ‘Angel Tree’ program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army Baton Rouge Corps kicked off the Christmas Season Thursday, November 30, by launching its annual ‘Angel Tree’ campaign.

People in the community can help by buying gifts for children in need.

The organization also launched the traditional ‘Red Kettle Campaign,’ along with a new campaign called ‘The Empty Stocking Fund.’

“The Angel Tree program helps us be able to provide Christmas for kids that would go without otherwise,” said Captain Brian Hicks, with the Salvation Army Baton Rouge Corps.

The organization is looking to provide Christmas gifts for children 12 and under, in 9 parishes throughout our area.

This year close to 1200 children will get gifts, and many of them are just asking for things like clothing and shoes.

“That is up last year tremendously, almost by double the amount of kids

Not surprising, Captain Hicks believes the economy and inflation is driving the need.

“Just look around prices and everything is going up, and people just are needing to find ways to get some help,” said Captain Hicks.

They’re asking for you to consider adopting an angel, all you have to do is pick a name from the tree in-person, at places like Holmes Building Materials on Airline Highway, or online on the Salvation Army’s website.

“Everybody gets excited at the thought of being able to give a kid something that they can’t have for Christmas. Like every kid’s entitled to some presents and some gifts for Christmas, and we get to adopt angels around the community, so it really makes you feel good,” said Matthew Holmes, owner of Holmes Building Materials.

Officials with the Salvation Army Baton Rouge Corps also use the money they receive from their traditional Red Kettle Campaign, to help pay for gifts to make sure all the children have something to open on Christmas.

“We want to make sure kids have Christmas. It would be sad if kids would go back to school after the Christmas holiday, and say I didn’t get anything, and that’s where we come in, we step in and we help those families,” said Captain Sharp.

Officials are asking gifts to be brought in by December 10.

They will distribute the gifts days before Christmas.

