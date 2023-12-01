Facebook
Police identify man killed in Baton Rouge Thursday night

It happened in the 1400 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive near Terrace Avenue and I-10 around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:14 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A victim has been identified in connection with a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday night.

Baton Rouge police confirmed Eric Johnson, 54, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive near Terrace Avenue around 8:42 p.m.

Officers responded to a shot spotter activation at this location. Police found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency officials confirmed the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was contacted.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Division at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

