Multiple men indicted for armed robberies, gang activity in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six robbery suspects were indicted Thursday for two armed robberies at Baton Rouge convivence stores in October.

A grand jury convened in early November returned indictments for Bradley Payne, 18, Jermonte Clark, 19, Tawayne Bridgewater, 19, Montrez Gaines, 18, Traylen Lumbers, 18, and Wade Banks, 17, for armed robbery with a firearm.

Payne, Clark and Bridgewater were also charged under Louisiana’s criminal street gang activity statue. According to court records, those three men participated in the robberies as part of a street gang called “NSR” or “Nawfside Rangers.”

According to arrest warrants filed in the 19th Judicial District Court, the group first robbed a man at a store on North Acadian Thruway who was withdrawing money from an ATM to prepare for his birthday. The victim told police he was forced to withdraw money from the ATM and hand over the cash to the suspects. The victim reported a loss of about $800.

According to the warrants, the group also robbed someone at a store on Scenic Highway later that same night.

Detectives were able to use surveillance footage to identify the men as the culprits, according to the warrants.

The men were already in custody after being arrested in November. Police seized multiple guns, including a stolen Glock and another gun outfitted with a “Glock switch.”

