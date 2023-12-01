Mother, stepdad arrested after 8-year-old found unresponsive

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a mother and stepdad on Wednesday, Nov. 29 after an eight-year-old was found unresponsive in their home, officials said.

Kirsten Gatlin, 30, and Kelvin Seaberry, 32, both of Jackson, La., are charged with one count of Second-Degree Cruelty to Juveniles.

Kirsten Gatlin (East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)

Kelvin Seaberry (East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to officials, Jackson Police Department were dispatched to an address on Highway 10 in Jackson after recieving a call about an unresponsive juvenile.

When police arrived, officers said they discovered evidence that the eight-year-old may have been physically abused. The child was then transported to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in critical and unstable condition, police said.

Due to the severity of the child’s condition Jackson PD requested assistance with the investigation from East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Based upon evidence discovered at the home of the child, medical information, and statements from the parents, EFPSO detectives were able to arrest Gatlin and Seaberry.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services were contacted and has taken custody of the other minor children from the home, officials added.

