Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mother, stepdad arrested after 8-year-old found unresponsive

Kirsten Gatlin and Kelvin Seaberry
Kirsten Gatlin and Kelvin Seaberry(East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a mother and stepdad on Wednesday, Nov. 29 after an eight-year-old was found unresponsive in their home, officials said.

Kirsten Gatlin, 30, and Kelvin Seaberry, 32, both of Jackson, La., are charged with one count of Second-Degree Cruelty to Juveniles.

Kirsten Gatlin
Kirsten Gatlin(East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)
Kelvin Seaberry
Kelvin Seaberry(East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to officials, Jackson Police Department were dispatched to an address on Highway 10 in Jackson after recieving a call about an unresponsive juvenile.

When police arrived, officers said they discovered evidence that the eight-year-old may have been physically abused. The child was then transported to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in critical and unstable condition, police said.

Due to the severity of the child’s condition Jackson PD requested assistance with the investigation from East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Based upon evidence discovered at the home of the child, medical information, and statements from the parents, EFPSO detectives were able to arrest Gatlin and Seaberry.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services were contacted and has taken custody of the other minor children from the home, officials added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after his girlfriend was found...
Man wanted after girlfriend found dead
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Angel Foreman
Woman arrested for attempted murder in connection to stabbing
Fatal Crash generic image
Gonzales man killed in Livingston Parish crash
Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey
Angel Reese will return from four-game absence in highly anticipated Final Four rematch, Mulkey says

Latest News

Baton Rouge police confirmed Eric Johnson, 54, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Thomas...
Police identify man killed in Baton Rouge Thursday night
Here’s a list of events happening in December at the Livingston Parish Library
Experience the holiday magic at the Downtown Festival of Lights, Dec. 6
Kick off the holidays with 2023 Downtown Festival of Lights
Rescue Rehome Repeat host Paws on Wheels adoption event on Saturday, Dec.2.
Rescue Rehome Repeat: Paws on Wheels adoption event