Man shot, killed in Port Allen park

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a park.

According to Police Chief Corey Hicks, the victim’s body was discovered at William and Lee Park on Friday, Dec. 1.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes confirmed the victim was shot while sitting inside of his car. The accused gunman allegedly shot the man from outside the driver’s side of the vehicle.

There is no word on what led up to the incident.

If you know anything that can help police with this investigation, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

