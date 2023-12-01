Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man shot, killed in Port Allen park

The Port Allen Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered in a park.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a park.

According to Police Chief Corey Hicks, the victim’s body was discovered at William and Lee Park on Friday, Dec. 1.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes confirmed the victim was shot while sitting inside of his car. The accused gunman allegedly shot the man from outside the driver’s side of the vehicle.

There is no word on what led up to the incident.

If you know anything that can help police with this investigation, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after his girlfriend was found...
Man wanted after girlfriend found dead
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Angel Foreman
Woman arrested for attempted murder in connection to stabbing
Fatal Crash generic image
Gonzales man killed in Livingston Parish crash
FILE -- If you shopped at a Family Dollar in select states between January 2020 and February...
Family Dollar customers can receive $25 gift cards following class action settlement

Latest News

The Clay Young Show Podcast returns Thursday, Nov. 30, with the chilling story of sex...
Sex trafficking in La. detailed by Clay Young Show Podcast and WAFB
Baton Rouge police confirmed Eric Johnson, 54, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Thomas...
Police identify man killed in Baton Rouge Thursday night
For the first time in humans, a groundbreaking procedure is helping to bring back movement...
YOUR HEALTH: DBS for stroke: Helping survivors to move again
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 1
More rounds of heavy rain, storms still to come