Man shot, killed in Port Allen park; suspect identified

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in a park on Friday, Dec. 1.

Alexis Allen, 36, is wanted for Second Degree Murder, police confirmed.

Alexis Allen (Port Allen Police Department)

According to Police Chief Corey Hicks, the victim’s body was discovered at William and Lee Park.

Police identified the man as Ronnie Moore.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes confirmed the victim was shot while sitting inside of his car. The accused gunman allegedly shot the man from outside the driver’s side of the vehicle.

There is no word on what led up to the incident.

If you know anything that can help police with this investigation, contact Port Allen Police Department at 225-343-5525 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

