LSP: Baton Rouge attorney accused of witness tampering for murder trial

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge attorney has been arrested after allegedly tampering with a witness for a murder trial.

According to Louisiana State Police, 77-year-old Stephen Leblanc, was arrested by the department on Wednesday, November 29. He is being charged with tampering with a witness.

Documents show officials first began their investigation after a complaint was made saying Leblanc participated in the payment of a witnesses to prevent them from appearing in court for a murder trial.

Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant through the 19th Judicial District Court.

Officials say Leblanc turned himself into the East Parish Prison and was booked for Corrupt Influencing.

No other details were released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

