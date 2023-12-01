LIVE: More rounds of heavy rain, storms still to come

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A threat for heavy rain and strong storms will continue through today and into Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 1 (WAFB)

Showers and t-storms will come in waves meaning neither day will be a total washout. Heavy rain potential will lead to nuisance type flooding so use extreme caution on area roadways. The local area is still set to receive upwards of 2-5″ of rain with locally higher amounts of 7″.

We stay mainly dry for much of Friday afternoon and early evening. Our next round of widespread storms looks to arrive by mid to late evening.

Storms will continue off and on into predawn Saturday morning. We once again expect things to trend mainly dry from about sunrise Saturday to the early afternoon. The last round of showers and storms will push into the area by mid afternoon and linger into the evening. In each instance, one or two storms could become strong/severe with damaging wind being the primary concern. A cold front will help sweep out the rain late Saturday night with a lingering sprinkle or two for Sunday morning.

Clouds will slowly clear into the early part of next week. Much of next week will be very nice with comfortable temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Long range models are hinting our next weather maker could arrive early the following week.

