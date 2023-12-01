Kick off the holidays with 2023 Downtown Festival of Lights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The holidays are finally here, and what better way to celebrate than with the 2023 Downtown Festival of Lights?

Grab the family and head to North Boulevard Town Square from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

Downtown Baton Rouge will be transformed into a winter wonderland with music and dance performances featuring local students, a Snow Village, free ice skating, a screening of holiday films, Santa’s Gift Shop, children’s activities at the downtown library, and more.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will throw the switch to light up the tree at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks and an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The celebration wraps up with dancing to the sounds of the Soul Jukebox All-Star Band.

WAFB’s Elizabeth Vowell will serve as the emcee for the evening.

2023 Downtown Festival of Lights (WAFB)

