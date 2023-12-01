JACQUES TALK: ‘Who cares?’ Well, everybody it seems

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In my two-plus decades at WAFB-TV I’ve seen a lot. Nick Saban, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Lolo Jones, Tyrann Mathieu, Alex Bregman, Seimone Augustus, Coach O, Joe Burrow and now Jayden Daniels are just a quick list of people and personalities we’ve covered here along the way. And I’m fairly certain we’ve never seen anything or anyone like Kim Mulkey.

If I were to venture onto my Facebook or Twitter (X) platforms and take a look at the most-watched, most shared, and most discussed posts over the past several years, I would confidently say a large majority of them center around Mulkey and LSU women’s basketball. She moves the needle like no one I’ve ever seen and likewise moves it with everyone – the sports fanatic, the casual sports fan, the person who doesn’t care for sports at all. I’m not embarrassed to admit that getting a video of Mulkey’s gameday outfit and sharing it to social media as quickly as possible during LSU’s national championship march during the 2022-23 season was a high priority. This wasn’t “breaking news” so to speak, but humorously it almost felt that way. As long as you’re not venturing into smut, the cheap and the crass, you feed the LSU fan beast as often and with as much content as you can. And when it comes to Mulkey and her team, the hunger for that content is simply relentless and ferocious.

Coach Kim Mulkey celebrates reaching 700 wins at LSU's women's basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Still, despite all that, some grump, somewhere will actually stroll into these LSU women’s basketball social media posts and have the nerve to type “who cares?” Such posts are weak, feeble, and fail. It’s the familiar story of the drive-by-poster who reads a headline but never an article and feels the need to share those two mundane words. Making such a remark on a post with 500,000 or more views seems a bit stupid, yes? You may not like a particular musical group but saying “Who cares?” as that group sells out arenas coast to coast is simply an airball. Such modern-day Rip Van Winkles have awoken from decades of slumber and from an era in which women’s sports were irrelevant and snarky comments towards them were met with a hearty laugh.

Those days are long over.

The question surrounding LSU women’s basketball is no longer “who cares?”. The question now is “who DOESN’T care?”

It’s been well-documented LSU’s 102-85 national championship triumph over Iowa last April attracted 10 million viewers. Mulkey and the Tigers are getting paid crowds approaching 11,000 in November for crying out loud. Postgame press conferences that once drew perhaps five people – the three local Baton Rouge television stations, The Advocate, and perhaps one other – are absolutely packed with media members. There are national sports writers attending on a regular basis. One videographer who arrived slightly late for postgame interviews Thursday night following No. 7 LSU’s 82-64 win over No. 9 Virginia Tech and had no place to plug in his audio cord. All of the spots on that audio box had already been taken due to a plethora of television cameras.

Post-game news conference after LSU Women's Basketball (Grant Kauvar)

But, “who cares?” right?

The legendary Skip Bertman once had a very blunt description for the once ho-hum LSU baseball program he took over in the early 1980′s.

“The good news is no one cares. The bad news is no one cares.”

Without high expectations or pressure to achieve, losing streaks go by unnoticed and the participants in those losses move ahead fairly unscathed by the fans and media. Hence, the good news is no one cares. On the flip side, if a Tiger hits a heroic home run in the bottom of the 9th inning, perhaps only a few hundred people are in attendance and maybe no television cameras are on hand to capture the moment. So yes, the bad news is no one cares. That’s the life of mediocrity, which Bertman defined as “being the best of the worst” or “the worst of the best.”

LSU women’s basketball was in that place not that long ago. The Tigers inability to move above the “meh” line was likewise reflected in severe fan apathy. Home games drew crowds in the hundreds, not the thousands, despite what the box score told you. And if one of LSU’s top players was out of action for an extended period of time, it was hardly national news.

Well, welcome to the new normal for LSU women’s basketball. The good news EVERYONE cares. But the bad news is EVERYONE cares.

Fans of LSU women's basketball celebrate in the PMAC.

There’s an overwhelming amount of positivity and excitement that comes with that. On the flipside, there are also new challenges from massive fan and media interest. Human beings have been the same since the beginning of time - everyone loves a little drama and theater, no matter what they tell you.

Coach Mulkey and her squad will be fascinating to cover and watch over the next four months. And I’m here for it.

Even if that means more “who cares?” comments on viral LSU women’s basketball social media posts.

