I-TEAM: Amidst the Brave Cave fallout, public officials sparred over public statements

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the Baton Rouge Brave Cave scandal unfolded, police chief Murphy Paul raced to get public officials on the same page about how much they could share about the active investigation, emails reviewed by the WAFB I-TEAM reveal. Paul’s efforts led to a tense email exchange with District Attorney Hillar Moore, following public comments Moore gave about the investigation’s impact on court cases handled by the DA’s office.

The “Brave Cave” was first exposed by a WAFB I-TEAM report that revealed suspects were being taken to a secretive warehouse by that name. Some of the suspects claim they were beaten and illegally strip-searched there.

The exchange started when Paul reached out to ask Moore by text to stop making comments about the Brave Cave investigation.

“As per your text yesterday asking me to refrain from commenting on your investigation, please know that I respect your investigation and want to assist in any way that I can,” Moore said in an email to Chief Paul. “But, at the same time, as district attorney of this Parish, I have to let the community know what my response will be. For me not to comment would be the same as you and the Mayor not commenting. My position and legal obligations are different than yours,” wrote Moore.

The conversation happened just two days after Moore made his first comments to the WAFB I-Team about the Brave Cave, to explain how the misconduct inside the Brave Cave would trigger a review of court cases involving any of the officers accused of wrongdoing.

“My comments were limited to what I thought the fallout would be with cases in our office. I have 60 ADAs (Assistant District Attorneys) who are being hammered every day along with judges about this matter in court,” wrote Moore.

“I don’t envy the position you’re in and I hate that you are having to deal with this issue at the close of your tenure. We’ve had a great working relationship. I look forward to continuing to work on this together,” Moore continued.

Hours later, Chief Paul responded to share his concerns about “leaks” that he felt could “interfere with the integrity of these investigations.”

Chief Paul wrote that he understood and supported Moore’s responsibility to inform the community but felt that one of Moore’s statements had guided reporters to ask about a “strategic step” in the investigative process at a “critical” point.

Paul explained in his reply why he sent a text to Moore said he needed his help. “I was simply asking you for help by giving me a few days to complete these critical interviews and to give me a heads up when you comment to the media,” Paul wrote. “You know what we are dealing with and the challenges of this investigation, you are also aware of the complexities with developing probable cause on a corrupt officer. Unfortunately, we have been here before, and we were successful in those cases, in part, [due] to our ability to keep those criminal investigations sensitive,” wrote Paul.

Paul concluded his email by explaining that he was hoping to update Moore soon on pending arrests from the Brave Cave investigation.

So far, five officers from BRPD’s Street Crimes Unit have been arrested for alleged misconduct tied to the ongoing probe.

That unit, which operated out of the Brave Cave and BRPD’s First District Precinct, has since been disbanded.

The Brave Cave was also permanently closed after the WAFB I-Team first exposed the off-the-books interrogations happening inside of that building.

Moore said this week that he has not yet received the reports needed to begin his review of cases tied to the Street Crimes Unit or Brave Cave.

