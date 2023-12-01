High water, stalled vehicle spotted near Chippewa Street underpass

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A stalled vehicle is stuck in high flood waters at the Chippewa Street underpass after heavy rains and storms rolled through the Baton Rouge area.

A stalled vehicle is stuck in high flood waters at the Chippewa Street underpass after heavy rains and storms rolled through the Baton Rouge area. (WAFB)

As of 5:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, the road remains closed at the railroad underpass near Lockwood Avenue. WAFB’s Cali Hubbard was live at the scene.

Here’s a look from Titan 9 at Chippewa St near Lockwood Ave where the road is closed due to high water. There’s a car stalled out at the underpass. Join us for a live report in minutes on @WAFB. pic.twitter.com/Q76HCaU5Aa — Cali Hubbard (@CaliHubbard) December 1, 2023

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

A threat for heavy rain and strong storms will continue through today and into Saturday.

