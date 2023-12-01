Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

High water, stalled vehicle spotted near Chippewa Street underpass

The road remains closed at the Chippewa Street underpass.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A stalled vehicle is stuck in high flood waters at the Chippewa Street underpass after heavy rains and storms rolled through the Baton Rouge area.

A rainy morning leaves behind high water and slick streets
A rainy morning leaves behind high water and slick streets
A stalled vehicle is stuck in high flood waters at the Chippewa Street underpass after heavy...
A stalled vehicle is stuck in high flood waters at the Chippewa Street underpass after heavy rains and storms rolled through the Baton Rouge area.(WAFB)

As of 5:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, the road remains closed at the railroad underpass near Lockwood Avenue. WAFB’s Cali Hubbard was live at the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Click here for live traffic updates.

RELATED: More rounds of heavy rain, storms still to come

A threat for heavy rain and strong storms will continue through today and into Saturday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after his girlfriend was found...
Man wanted after girlfriend found dead
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Angel Foreman
Woman arrested for attempted murder in connection to stabbing
Fatal Crash generic image
Gonzales man killed in Livingston Parish crash
FILE -- If you shopped at a Family Dollar in select states between January 2020 and February...
Family Dollar customers can receive $25 gift cards following class action settlement

Latest News

A rainy morning leaves behind high water and slick streets
A rainy morning leaves behind high water and slick streets
A threat for heavy rain and strong storms will continue through today and into Saturday.
Tracking heavy rains, flooding in Baton Rouge area
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 1
LIVE: More rounds of heavy rain, storms still to come
Dylan Hudson, 37
Former SPD officer sentenced for brutal beating of nonviolent loitering suspect back in 2019