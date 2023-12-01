Here’s a list of events happening in December at the Livingston Parish Library

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - There are a lot of events that the entire family can enjoy at several Livingston Parish Library branches throughout December.

RELATED: Big plans in store for December at East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Storytimes

Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.

Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch

Storytime (Babies - age 5)

Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

In-Person Branch Events

Main Branch in Livingston

Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit www.mylpl.info for more details on any event at this LPL branch.

Monday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m. -- Master Gardener: Herb Gardening (Ages 18+)

Are you craving a garden-to-table lifestyle? Looking for a beginner’s guide to launching infusions of homegrown flavor into your everyday? Look no further than this presentation on herb gardening presented by the Livingston Parish chapter of the LSU AgCenter’s Louisiana Master Gardener Program.

Monday, December 4 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 13-18)

Looking for something to do after school? Join us at the library! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more.

Wednesday, December 6 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 13-18)

Looking for something to do after school? Join us at the library! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more.

Thursday, December 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- Painted Glass with Candle (Ages 18+)

Finding an excuse to repurpose an everyday item is always fun. We will turn a wine glass into a candle holder with just a little paint. Add this candle holder to your holiday décor for a touch of whimsy. Registration is Required. For ages 18+.

Thursday, December 7 at 6:00 p.m. -- Adult Writer’s Club (Ages 18+)

Friday, December 8 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)

Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us!

Friday, December 8 at 1:00 p.m. -- Paper Pinecone (Ages 18+)

Deck your home with a handcrafted paper pinecone ornament! Join us for some festive crafting and creating. Registration is required. For Ages 18+.

Saturday, December 9 at 10:30 a.m. -- A Cajun Christmas Storytime (All Ages)

It’s a very special Cajun Christmas Storytime at the library! Celebrate the holidays with readings of Cajun Night Before Christmas and Cajun Night After Christmas performed by guest voice actress Shirley Tregre. Join us at the library as we hear these heart-warming Louisiana tales read in an authentic Cajun dialect, belt out some of our all-time favorite Christmas carols, and make an Alligator Christmas craft to take home! Registration is required. For all ages.

Monday, December 11 at 2:30 p.m. – Hot Chocolate Party (Ages 13-18)

It may be cold outside, but it’s nice and warm at the Livingston Parish Library’s Hot Chocolate Party! Join us and make some delicious hot chocolate and play some fun holiday games.

Tuesday, December 12 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 13-18)

Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections.

Wednesday, December 13 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 13-18)

Looking for something to do after school? Join us at the library! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more.

Thursday, December 14 at 5:30 p.m. – Canvas and Cocoa (Ages 8-12)

Do you enjoy cocoa? What about art? Then you’re in luck! Grab a friend and come join us as we have cocoa while creating our very own painted masterpiece!

Friday, December 15 at 6:00 p.m. – Outdoor CommUNITY Movie – The Polar Express (All Ages)

The wonder of life never fades for those who believe! On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. All participants will receive a silver bell to ring during the film while supplies last! Registration is required. For all ages.

Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. – Teacher Takeaway (Ages 18+)

Decorations, games, props, toys, crafting supplies and more… We are cleaning out our closets and everything is free to good homes. Public school, private school, and homeschool educators are welcome to take items for educational use. Everything must go!

Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. – Family Winter Crafts (All Ages)

Craft time! Bring the whole family to make fun and easy, self-instructed winter crafts. Refreshments are provided.

Monday, December 18 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 13-18)

Looking for something to do after school? Join us at the library! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more.

Tuesday, December 19 at 10:30 a.m. -- Main Branch Book Club

Wednesday, December 20 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 13-18)

Looking for something to do after school? Join us at the library! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more.

Albany-Springfield Branch

Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4130 or visit www.mylpl.info for more details on any event at this LPL branch.

Saturday, December 2 at 10:30 a.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)

Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Every first Saturday of the month, Albany/Springfield Branch is hosting Pajama Storytime for babies through age 8. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, “Goodbye!” Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytimes feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun!

Thursday, December 7 at 5:30 p.m. – Canvas and Cocoa (Ages 8-12)

Do you enjoy cocoa? What about art? Then you’re in luck! Grab a friend and come join us as we have cocoa while creating our very own painted masterpiece!

Friday, December 8 at 1:00 p.m. – Clothespin Trivets (Ages 18+)

Join us as we learn to make clothespin trivets with just a few simple supplies! A perfect homemade gift for a loved one. All supplies are provided. Registration is required. For ages 18 and up.

Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 p.m. – Family Winter Crafts (All Ages)

Join us as we learn to make clothespin trivets with just a few simple supplies! A perfect homemade gift for a loved one. All supplies are provided. Registration is required. For ages 18 and up.

Tuesday, December 12 at 5:30 p.m. -- Paper Pinecone (Ages 18+)

Deck your home with a handcrafted paper pinecone ornament! Join us for some festive crafting and creating. Registration is required. For Ages 18 and up.

Friday, December 15 at 1:00 p.m. -- Painted Glass with Candle (Ages 18+)

Finding an excuse to repurpose an everyday item is always fun. We will turn a wine glass into a candle holder with just a little paint. Add this candle holder to your holiday décor for a touch of whimsy. Registration is Required. For ages 18 and up.

Monday, December 18 at 10:00 a.m. – ASB Book Club

The ASB Book Club meets on the last Monday of the month from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, except for holidays. Titles are selected from member suggestions as well as librarian cultivation. Members are encouraged to read titles in the club that they might not normally pick up on their own, expanding their literary horizons. Please check with the branch for details on monthly titles or if interested in joining. Space is limited, and there is a waitlist for admittance.

South Branch

Please contact the South Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4170 or visit www.mylpl.info for more details on any event at this LPL branch.

Saturday, December 2 at 1:00 p.m. – Family Winter Crafts (All Ages)

Craft time! Bring the whole family to make fun and easy, self-instructed winter crafts. Refreshments are provided.

Tuesday, December 5 at 10:30 a.m. – Joyful Reads Book Club (Ages 18+)

Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. The meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, December 7 at 5:30 p.m. – Bookies Book Club (Ages 18+)

The South Branch Bookies slogan is “You can bet on our books!” and our motto is “Enhance. Enrich. Empower.” Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering based on the book they are reading. For more information, call the South Branch at (225) 686-4170. Registration is required. For ages 18 and up.

Tuesday, December 12 at 5:30 p.m. – Canvas and Cocoa (Ages 8-12)

Do you enjoy cocoa? What about art? Then you’re in luck! Grab a friend and come join us as we have cocoa while creating our very own painted masterpiece!

Thursday, December 14 at 5:30 p.m. – Clothespin Trivets (Ages 18+)

Join us as we learn to make clothespin trivets with just a few simple supplies! A perfect homemade gift for a loved one. All supplies are provided. Registration is required. For ages 18 and up.

Thursday, December 21 at 1:00 p.m. -- Painted Glass with Candle (Ages 18+)

Finding an excuse to repurpose an everyday item is always fun. We will turn a wine glass into a candle holder with just a little paint. Add this candle holder to your holiday décor for a touch of whimsy. Registration is Required. For ages 18 and up.

Watson Branch

Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4180 or visit www.mylpl.info for more details on any event at this LPL branch.

Tuesday, December 5 at 5:30 p.m. -- Painted Glass with Candle (Ages 18+)

Finding an excuse to repurpose an everyday item is always fun. We will turn a wine glass into a candle holder with just a little paint. Add this candle holder to your holiday décor for a touch of whimsy. Registration is Required. For ages 18 and up.

Thursday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 13-18)

Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections.

Thursday, December 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 13-18)

Join us at teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more.

Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 p.m. -- A Cajun Christmas Storytime (All Ages)

It’s a very special Cajun Christmas Storytime at the library! Celebrate the holidays with readings of Cajun Night Before Christmas and Cajun Night After Christmas performed by guest voice actress Shirley Tregre. Join us at the library as we hear these heart-warming Louisiana tales read in an authentic Cajun dialect, belt out some of our all-time favorite Christmas carols, and make an Alligator Christmas craft to take home! Registration is required. For all ages.

Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 a.m. -- Watson Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)

The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. For more information, call the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180.

Tuesday, December 12 at 6:00 p.m. -- Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)

The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. For more information, call the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180.

Thursday, December 14 at 5:30 p.m. – Christmas Carnival (Ages 3-7)

Come one, come all to the library’s Christmas carnival! Play holiday-themed games, make a craft, and have lots of fun! Registration is required. For ages 3-7.

Friday, December 15 at 10:30 a.m. – Wiggle Worms (Ages 0-5)

Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us!

Tuesday, December 19 at 5:30 p.m. – Clothespin Trivets (Ages 18+)

Join us as we learn to make clothespin trivets with just a few simple supplies! A perfect homemade gift for a loved one. All supplies are provided. Registration is required. For ages 18 and up.

Thursday, December 21 at 5:00 p.m. – Hot Chocolate Party (Ages 13-18)

It may be cold outside, but it’s nice and warm at the Livingston Parish Library’s Hot Chocolate Party! Join us and make some delicious hot chocolate and play some fun holiday games.

Thursday, December 28 at 5:30 p.m. – LEGO Club (Ages 5-12)

Calling all LEGO lovers! Each month we will host LEGO Club with a different theme. LEGO will be provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.