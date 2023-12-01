Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Heavy rains overnight cause street flooding, some power outages

The road remains closed at the Chippewa Street underpass.
By Bria Gremillion and Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rains and storms that rolled through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas overnight caused streets to flood and knocked out electricity for some residents.

Click here to view Entergy Louisiana’s power outage map.

Click here to view the DEMCO outage map.

A stalled vehicle could be seen sitting in high flood waters at the Chippewa Street underpass early Thursday, Dec. 1 morning.

A rainy morning leaves behind high water and slick streets
A rainy morning leaves behind high water and slick streets
A stalled vehicle is stuck in high flood waters at the Chippewa Street underpass after heavy...
A stalled vehicle is stuck in high flood waters at the Chippewa Street underpass after heavy rains and storms rolled through the Baton Rouge area.(WAFB)

The road was temporarily closed at the railroad underpass near Lockwood Avenue. WAFB’s Cali Hubbard was live at the scene.

Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.

Click here for live traffic updates.

RELATED: More rounds of heavy rain, storms still to come

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
A threat for heavy rain and strong storms will continue through today and into Saturday.
See how rainy weather Friday morning is impacting the day's start.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after his girlfriend was found...
Man wanted after girlfriend found dead
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Angel Foreman
Woman arrested for attempted murder in connection to stabbing
Fatal Crash generic image
Gonzales man killed in Livingston Parish crash
FILE -- If you shopped at a Family Dollar in select states between January 2020 and February...
Family Dollar customers can receive $25 gift cards following class action settlement

Latest News

FILE - Pictured is an Apple iPhone.
CONSUMER REPORTS: Take back control of your data this shopping season
Police identify man killed in Baton Rouge Thursday night
See how rainy weather Friday morning is impacting the day's start.
Rainy start to Friday; drivers urged to use caution
Multiple suspects were arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation conducted...
EBRSO: Multiple suspects arrested in drug trafficking investigation