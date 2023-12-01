Heavy rains overnight cause street flooding, some power outages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rains and storms that rolled through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas overnight caused streets to flood and knocked out electricity for some residents.

A stalled vehicle could be seen sitting in high flood waters at the Chippewa Street underpass early Thursday, Dec. 1 morning.

A rainy morning leaves behind high water and slick streets

A stalled vehicle is stuck in high flood waters at the Chippewa Street underpass after heavy rains and storms rolled through the Baton Rouge area. (WAFB)

The road was temporarily closed at the railroad underpass near Lockwood Avenue. WAFB’s Cali Hubbard was live at the scene.

Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.

A threat for heavy rain and strong storms will continue through today and into Saturday.

See how rainy weather Friday morning is impacting the day's start.

