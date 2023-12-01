Heavy rains overnight cause street flooding, some power outages
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rains and storms that rolled through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas overnight caused streets to flood and knocked out electricity for some residents.
A stalled vehicle could be seen sitting in high flood waters at the Chippewa Street underpass early Thursday, Dec. 1 morning.
The road was temporarily closed at the railroad underpass near Lockwood Avenue. WAFB’s Cali Hubbard was live at the scene.
Here’s a look from Titan 9 at Chippewa St near Lockwood Ave where the road is closed due to high water. There’s a car stalled out at the underpass. Join us for a live report in minutes on @WAFB. pic.twitter.com/Q76HCaU5Aa— Cali Hubbard (@CaliHubbard) December 1, 2023
Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.
