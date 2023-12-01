"Everything is on the table": LSU law professor reacts to Governor-elects statement on crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The tough talk on crime was on full display while Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced his pick for LSP Superintendent, Robert Hodges. It was there Landry promised a boost in the number of troopers patrolling the city of New Orleans, one of the lifelines to the state’s economy.

However, he refrained from giving away any specifics when he was asked to expand on his plans.

“We just announced the new Adjutant General, and he’d tell you to never lay your plans out for the enemy, right? I will tell you this, everything is on the table,” said Landry at his news conference on Wednesday.

The most we got was a new partnership between the Governor-elect and Jason Williams, the city’s Progressive Democratic District Attorney, to expedite state police cases with the help of the Attorney General’s office. Williams was also reluctant to give away any details.

“You’re not gonna get any specifics from me either. What the people of New Orleans need to hear, what the people of this country needs to hear is that the highest state official is partnering with the DA in this town to figure out ways to make this community safer as fast as possible,” said Williams.

To get a better idea of what more troopers in the city could look like, we sat down with LSU law Professor Ken Levy.

“My guess is he’s saying crime is out of control and we’re gonna look at every possible way of dealing with it. I hope what he doesn’t mean is that he’s just gonna go back to the old stale, obsolete mass incarceration where they just round up black people and put them in jail because that doesn’t solve crime,” said Levy.

The professor says as long as nobody’s civil rights are violated and the governor along with state police operate within the boundaries of the constitution, he can pretty much do whatever he wants. But he also says he hopes to see a crackdown on all crime, not just the drug dealers and thieves.

“This whole notion of law and order often leads to violations of law by the police. Rule of law, when they start chanting rule of law, that often means excessive force. So, I’m a little weary. You know, he’s trying to scare people, I’m scared and I’m not a criminal...okay, I’m scared for what that means and what he means by that,” Levy added.

The governor-elect says he believes his appointments and strategy will restore the rule of law and provide victims with the justice they deserve.

