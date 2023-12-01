Facebook
EBRSO: Multiple suspects arrested in drug trafficking investigation

Multiple suspects were arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation conducted...
Multiple suspects were arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation conducted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Information provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since September of 2023, EBRSO Narcotics has investigated a Drug-Trafficking Operation being operated by John McClendon, Kelvin Waller, Kenneth Waller and other co-conspirators. These targets were identified as Baton Rouge area crack, cocaine and fentanyl distributors. Agents were able to conduct several controlled purchases of crack cocaine from three of the targets and identified multiple locations being utilized to facilitate their trafficking operations.

On November 30, 2023, EBRSO Narcotics with assistance from EBRSO SWAT, EBRSO K-9, EBRSO SCAT, BRPD SRT, APSO Narcotics, LSP Narcotics and LPSO Narcotics/SRT, executed eight search warrants in reference to this investigation. The following seizures and arrests are a result of this investigation;

Seized Narcotics and Currency

· 200 Pressed Fentanyl Pills (200 lethal doses)

· 13 grams of Cocaine

· 14 ounces of Marijuana

· $9,932

Seized Firearms

· DPMS semiauto rifle (5.56)

· DPMS semiauto rifle (.223)

· Smith and Wesson semiauto handgun (9mm)

· Delton semiauto rifle (5.56)

· Marlin rifle (.22)

· Maverick Arms shotgun (20 gauge)

John McClendon (9-11-72)

· Distribution of Schedule II (crack cocaine)

· PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

· Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

· Poss. of a Firearm with CDS

Kelvin Waller (9-8-78) (booked in Livingston Parish as a Fugitive)

· Distribution of Schedule II (crack cocaine)

· PWTID Sch. II (Cocaine)

· PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

· PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

· Operation of a Clan Lab

· Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Kenneth Waller (5-27-74)

· Distribution of Schedule II (crack cocaine)

Angela Brewster (8/30/76)

· Fugitive of Baker PD

· PWTID Sch. I (Marijuana)

· Poss. of a Firearm with CDS

· Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Elliot Darensburg (7/3/79)

· PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine)

· Poss. of Marijuana

· Poss. of a Firearm with CDS

· Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Robert Deemer Jr. (10/8/66)

· PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine)

· Operation of a Clan Lab

· Poss. of a Firearm with CDS

· Poss. of a Firearm by a Felon

· Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Lashonda Williams (7/17/79)

· Theft of Motor Vehicle (Affidavit warrant/BRPD)

Tomika Thorton (10/24/81)

· 3 Felony Bench Warrants

Search Warrant Locations

· 1852 Missouri St.

· 1856 Missouri St.

· 1408 Lorri Burgess

· 9723 Foster Rd.

· 9947 W. Mohawk

· 4360 Plank Rd.

· 16451 Timberstone Dr. (APSO)

· 23968 Terrace Ave. (LSP)

Assisting Divisions

· EBRSO SCAT

· EBRSO SWAT

· EBRSO K9 (Interdiction)

· BRPD SRT

· APSO Narcotics

· LSP Narcotics

· LPSO Narcotics/SRT

· DEA Task Force

· La National Guard Air Support

· EBRSO and BRPD EOD

· EBRSO Construction Services

