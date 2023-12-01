EBR Tax Notices late, more time to pay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Software problems have resulted in a delay in sending out annual property tax notices in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials said. The situation has since been corrected and tax notices will be sent out starting December 4, 2023.

Because of the delay in sending out notices, persons owing taxes will now have extra time to pay them. The deadline to pay without penalties has been extended to January 16, 2024.

Many people with mortgages have their property taxes paid by their mortgage company using escrow account funds.

Anyone with questions about the tax rolls can call the EBR Tax Assessor at 225-389-3920.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.