Border patrol searching on land for Bangladeshi crewmembers still missing from boat

By Chris Welty
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - The search for four Bangladeshi men missing from the bulk carrier ship Meghna Adventure has transitioned to land, according to United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The shift follows the suspension of maritime search efforts by the Coast Guard.

The men were reported missing on Mon., Nov. 27, around 11 p.m., when they failed to participate in a standard safety drill. The Coast Guard says crews searched about 495 square miles of the river, including the shoreline, over 12 hours before suspending operations on Tuesday.

CBP, in collaboration with partner agencies, is now leading the search on land. While the Coast Guard did not disclose the sailors’ names, it confirmed their Bangladeshi nationality and provided descriptions of dark hair, brown skin, and ages - 25, 29, 30, and 47.

According to a report from The Business Standard, the men are believed to have intentionally jumped off the ship.

Meghna Passenger Going Fleet General Manager (Technical) Abu Taher informed The Business Standard that the sailors - Md Ariful Islam, Mohammad Ibrahim, Md Sohanur, and Abdul Quddus - jumped off the Meghna Adventure vessel in the Mississippi River while en route from Russia to the Port of New Orleans.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact Border Protection at 1-866-237-3468.

