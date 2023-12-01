Body discovered in Port Allen park

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered in a park.

According to Police Chief Corey Hicks, the body was found at William and Lee Park on Friday, Dec. 1.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

