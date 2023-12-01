Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Amazon offering Prime Student members $25 flights for the holidays

FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.
FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.(Igor Jovalev via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon’s student subscription members will have the option to book select domestic flights for $25 this holiday season.

According to Amazon, the limited-time deal is good for one round trip or one-way domestic tickets for flights in the U.S. between early December and mid-January for its Prime Student members.

The offer is in partnership with StudentUniverse, a discount travel booking site for students.

The discounted rates can be up to $500 off the retail value of a ticket. It is subject to availability and flight destinations, according to Amazon.

About 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during the promotion from 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5 through 12 a.m. PST and Dec. 7, as 1,000 tickets will be released daily.

The offer is good for one ticket per Amazon Prime Student member and one passenger per booking.

More information about this offer can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after his girlfriend was found...
Man wanted after girlfriend found dead
11-year-old girl arrested for murder
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Man shot, killed in Port Allen park; suspect identified
Man shot, killed in Port Allen park; suspect identified
Angel Foreman
Woman arrested for attempted murder in connection to stabbing
Baton Rouge police confirmed Eric Johnson, 54, was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Thomas...
Police identify man killed in Baton Rouge Thursday night

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump stands on the field during...
Judge rejects Trump’s claim of immunity in his federal 2020 election prosecution
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
FILE - Tents line an overpass on North Hill Street above Cesar Chavez Avenue near U.S. 101 in...
Los Angeles police searching for suspect in three fatal shootings of homeless people
Macaulay Culkin attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
Macaulay Culkin honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 1
More rounds of heavy rain, storms still to come