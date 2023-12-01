1 killed in Baton Rouge Thursday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person is dead after a shooting in Baton Rouge.

It happened in the 1400 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive near Terrace Avenue and I-10 around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30.

Emergency officials confirmed the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

