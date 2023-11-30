Woman arrested for attempted murder in connection to stabbing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 27-year-old Baton Rouge woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed someone at her home.

According to arrest records from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Angel Foreman is facing one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Angel Foreman (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

She was arrested around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 at her home on on Lemonwood Drive.

Police stated when they arrived at the house, Foreman was applying a shirt to the victim’s chest where they had been stabbed.

Foreman allegedly told police she stabbed the victim with a knife that was inside of her kitchen.

Police applied a chest seal to the victim where the wound was located. EMS arrived at the scene and took the victim to the hospital in critical condition. The victim had to be taken into emergency surgery, according to jail records.

Forman told authorities the victim started drinking and became “too loud” and “belligerent”. Foreman said she asked the victim to leave her home several times.

After reportedly forcing herself back into the house, the victim ran towards the dining room table and grabbed a knife. Foreman told police that’s what caused her to start swinging a knife several times in the direction of the victim.

Angel Foreman was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

