WBRSO urges people to beware of ‘Porch Pirates’ during holiday season

By Miranda Thomas
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday have passed, and shoppers now await their packages. Police warn people to keep track of their package deliveries and watch for “Porch Pirates.”    

“As we stand today, most of our shopping is done online. We just want to make sure that everybody receives their gifts for Christmas and has a happy holiday,” said Sgt. Landon Groger, a spokesperson for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. 

Groger encourages shoppers to purchase a lockbox, require a signature to leave a package, or request mail at a retail location to prevent stolen packages. A stolen package could result in steep consequences. 

“If you are caught stealing these packages, we are going to do what we can to put you in the judicial system and let the courts work that out. At minimum, you have trespassing, and you have theft. That theft ranges on the value of the item taken,” said Groger.

