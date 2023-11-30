WAFB, Salvation Army teaming up to collect digital donations for ‘Empty Stocking Fund’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army is introducing a new campaign to Baton Rouge called “The Empty Stocking Fund.”

Many are familiar with the Red Kettles you see around Christmas time, but they want to give folks another opportunity to donate if they don’t have cash.

People who want to donate to The Empty Stocking Fund can scan a QR code or go to the donation page at www.salvationarmybatonrouge.org. They will also accept checks.

Officials said the difference between the new campaign and the Red Kettles is that the Red Kettles is used mainly at Christmas on what they call “forgotten Angels.” These are children whose Angel tag was taken from the Angel Tree, but for whatever reason, the gifts for that child were not returned. In those cases, they step in and shop for the child. The cost adds up and the organization can spend thousands of dollars to make sure those Angels who did not receive gifts still have a merry Christmas.

The Empty Stocking Fund will be used as needed for Christmas and it will also help The Salvation Army fill its stocking to offset year-round costs for all of their programs. Some include housing, feeding, and counseling hundreds of men who enter their Center of Hope. The Salvation Army is starting with a $50,000 goal this year.

When shopping at Robert Fresh Market on Highland Road starting on Thursday, Nov. 30, people can choose to add a dollar or five dollars to your grocery bill. There will also be a QR code that can be scanned by phone that will bring you to The Empty Stocking Fund donation page.

The Salvation Army Baton Rouge Corps and Holmes Building Materials will kick off the Christmas season by unveiling the 2023 Angel Tree and launching the traditional Red Kettle Campaign on Nov. 30. If you want to adopt an Angel, you can pick a name from the tree in person, or you can choose an Angel by going to The Salvation Army website.

This year, The Salvation Army registered more than 1,100 children for assistance. The Angel Tree provides toys and clothing to children 12 years of age and younger. It’s happening at 7835 Airline Hwy. The toy distribution will be in mid-December.

