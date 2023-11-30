Facebook
Still ‘Water Bourbon and Brown Sugar Flank Steak

Nothing conjures up better vision of grilling while exciting the taste buds with brown sugar and bourbon.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nothing conjures up better vision of grilling while exciting the taste buds with brown sugar and bourbon. This combination along with herbs and spices, creates a magnificent flavor for flank steak. Everyone needs a little “pampering” once a while. Don’t forget to do it with Chef John Folse’s Still’Water Bourbon and Rum, available at White Oak Estate & Gardens in Baton Rouge!

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds flank steaks
  • ¼ cup Still’Water Bourbon
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • ¼ cup honey
  • ¼ cup finely chopped green onions
  • ½ cup soy sauce
  • ¼ cup Dijon mustard
  • ½ tsp ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ tsp cornstarch
  • salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

On a cutting board, score meat on a diagonal, cutting about ¼-inch deep into the meat on both sides. Set aside. In a medium mixing bowl, combine bourbon, brown sugar, honey, green onions, soy sauce, Dijon mustard, ½ teaspoon ground black pepper and Worcestershire sauce.

Place scored steaks into a plastic zipper bag then add marinade. Seal then turn the bag a few times to ensure the steak is covered by marinade. Refrigerate for 8 hours, turning bag every 2 hours. When ready to cook, heat a grill to high according to manufacturer’s directions.

Remove steaks from bag, reserving marinade for later. Grill steaks 5 minutes on each side or until desired doneness. Remove from heat, let stand for 10 minutes and cut diagonally across the grain into thin slices.

In a small saucepan, combine marinade and cornstarch over medium-high heat, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil then cook for 1 minute or until sauce coats the back of a spoon, stirring constantly. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

To serve, place an equal portion of steak slices onto each serving plate, drizzle with sauce and serve immediately.

Nothing conjures up better vision of grilling while exciting the taste buds with brown sugar...
