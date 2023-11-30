Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sportsline Player of the Week: Dutchtown LB/QB Carter Hanberry

Dutchtown LB/QB Carter Hanberry
Dutchtown LB/QB Carter Hanberry(WAFB)
By John Eads
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This week’s Sportsline Player of the Week is a two-way star. Carter Hanberry has been making plays on both sides of the ball for Dutchtown all season.

His versatile skillset was on full display last Friday in the Griffins 21-20 thrilling win against Central in the quarterfinals. Hanberry rallied his defense to make the game-winning stand against former Sportsline Player of the Week Damon Blocker.

In that game, the senior also scored all three of the Dutchtown touchdowns. Hanberry is a tough, smart, and instinctive linebacker that is more than deserving of the honor. The Southeastern Louisiana commit looks to continue leading his Griffins through the longest playoff run in Dutchtown High School history.

Next up for Dutchtown is a date with Zachary in the D1 non-select semifinals on Friday night. Catch the highlights on Sportsline at 10:15 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shed BBQ to shut down
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
Louisiana State Police
Landry announcing new head of LSP
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks to Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's...
Will Angel Reese return to LSU’s lineup for Final Four rematch? Instagram post sparks speculation
Major Robert Hodges
Gov-Elect Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police

Latest News

#7 Dutchtown at #6 Zachary High School Football Playoff Preview
Dutchtown vs. Zachary
#7 Dutchtown at #6 Zachary High School Football Playoff Preview
High School Football
2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Quarterfinals Round
It’s the Quarterfinals Round of the playoffs and the competition is ramping up as teams fight...
2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Quarterfinals Round Part 3