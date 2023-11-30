Sportsline Player of the Week: Dutchtown LB/QB Carter Hanberry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This week’s Sportsline Player of the Week is a two-way star. Carter Hanberry has been making plays on both sides of the ball for Dutchtown all season.

His versatile skillset was on full display last Friday in the Griffins 21-20 thrilling win against Central in the quarterfinals. Hanberry rallied his defense to make the game-winning stand against former Sportsline Player of the Week Damon Blocker.

In that game, the senior also scored all three of the Dutchtown touchdowns. Hanberry is a tough, smart, and instinctive linebacker that is more than deserving of the honor. The Southeastern Louisiana commit looks to continue leading his Griffins through the longest playoff run in Dutchtown High School history.

Next up for Dutchtown is a date with Zachary in the D1 non-select semifinals on Friday night. Catch the highlights on Sportsline at 10:15 p.m.

