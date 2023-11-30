SOLD IN THE SOUTH: Sheri

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’re 17 years old. You’ve run away from yet another foster home where your foster parents have isolated you . . . possibly abused you.

You meet someone who says he’ll take care of you. Give you a place to live. Feed you. He seems nice. You go with him, and he sells you for sex.

The story of how Sheri Combs was lured in and forced into a life of abuse and rape is typical of how many teens are trapped into sex trafficking.

"Sold in the South: True stories of sex trafficking" airs Sunday, December 3 at 10:30 p.m. on WAFB. (| | WAFB)

In Louisiana, you can report suspected sex trafficking to the Louisiana State Police hotline 800-434-8007, or dial 911 for your local police.

You can also call the Department of Family Services Child Abuse Hotline 855-452-5437.

Victims that need help can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888.

"Sold in the South: True stories of sex trafficking" airs Sunday, December 3 at 10:30 p.m. on WAFB. (| | WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.