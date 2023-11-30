Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino

A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.
A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.(Caesars Entertainment)
By C.C. McCandless and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A visitor from Texas turned his Vegas trip into a million-dollar payday.

According to Caesars Entertainment, a guest won a jackpot for $1,390,820 on Monday after placing a $5 wager while playing a slot machine at the Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino.

Casino representatives identified the man as “John from Texas” when referring to the lucky gambler.

Earlier this month, KVVU reported another slot player turned a $5 wager into a $1.3 million jackpot while visiting a casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shed BBQ to shut down
Search underway for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River
Louisiana State Police
Landry announcing new head of LSP
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks to Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's...
Will Angel Reese return to LSU’s lineup for Final Four rematch? Instagram post sparks speculation
Major Robert Hodges
Gov-Elect Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police

Latest News

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Caddo Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn says recount shows he remains winner of sheriff’s race
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israel releases more Palestinian prisoners on sixth day of Gaza truce after Hamas frees 16 hostages
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual...
Judge cites handwritten will and awards real estate to Aretha Franklin’s sons