Sex trafficking in La. detailed by Clay Young Show Podcast and WAFB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Clay Young Show Podcast returns Thursday, Nov. 30, with the chilling story of sex trafficking in Louisiana.

The depth and impact of this horrible issue is told by WAFB journalists Rick Portier and Darron Daquano. Get behind-the-scenes details from WAFB journalists about their upcoming documentary. Portier and Daquano are joined by Catholic Priests Father Jeff Bayhi and Father Charles Swanson.

The interview details a jarring documentary that will air this Sunday, Dec. 3 at 10:30 p.m. on WAFB and streaming on WAFB+.

You can listen to The Clay Young Show at podcast225.com and on iTunes.

