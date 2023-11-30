Facebook
Police attempt to ID man accused of shooting on Scenic Highway

According to police, the shooting happened on Friday, Nov. 17 in the 7700 block of Scenic...
According to police, the shooting happened on Friday, Nov. 17 in the 7700 block of Scenic Highway near Harding Blvd.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe is responsible for a shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened on Friday, Nov. 17 in the 7700 block of Scenic Highway near Harding Blvd.

Anyone who can help to identify the pictured individual is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

