OPSO investigators allege recruit admitted to slow-rolling stabbing response

Former Orleans Parish deputy sheriff Robert Simon Sr., 57, was booked Tuesday with 11 counts of malfeasance in office, 10 counts of introducing contraband into a penal facility, obstruction of justice and principal to aggravated second-degree battery.(Mykal Vincent | OPSO)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office (OPSO) records include an allegation that an arrested recruit delayed the response to a stabbing “in an effort to have inmates ‘get what they f****** deserve’ so they will not do it again.”

Deputies arrested recruit Robert Simon on Tuesday (Nov. 28) on 11 counts of malfeasance in office, obstruction of justice, principle to aggravated second-degree battery, and ten counts of introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Simon had worked at the parish jail since July 2020.

FOX 8 obtained sheriff’s office documents on Wednesday, which included allegations Simon had a “detailed” conversation with a Wellpath nurse.

Investigators claim the conversation was recorded on video. FOX 8 has submitted a records request for that video.

In the conversation, Simon allegedly told the nurse he was aware of a weapon used in a Sept. 9, 2023, stabbing prior to the incident and delayed calling for back-up so the inmates “get what they f****** deserve.”

Simon also allegedly told the nurse about other incidents in which he placed “hits” on inmates to result in inmate-on-inmate violence.

The documents allege Simon confessed to smuggling drugs on 10 different occasions to seven inmates. Simon allegedly received $6,550.

Arrested OPSO deputy fired, accused of smuggling drugs, allowing an inmate stabbing

OPSO Chief of Investigations Daniel Denoux said there is no information any other office employees were involved and the investigation is ongoing.

“Someone brought him the drugs. He took the drugs and brought them in. I want the someone that brought him the drugs,” he said.

Simon was hired under the prior sheriff’s administration. Denoux said the office is not aware of any prior problems with Simon but did not know the extent of the vetting process when he was hired.

“Right now, I can’t answer that. I don’t know that. We did not hire him. I’m glad [FOX 8] brought it up though, I will go back and look and see if I can point the finger at somebody messed on hiring,” he said.

FOX 8 has submitted a records request for Simon’s personnel file.

Metropolitan Crime Commission President Rafael Goyeneche said the arrest sends the message to other deputies that breaking the law won’t be condoned.

“I think it’s significant, in that the sheriff’s office has basically policed themselves,” he said.

A judge set two bonds for Simon, totaling $46,000.

