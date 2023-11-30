Man wanted after girlfriend found dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after his girlfriend was found dead at an apartment complex.

Deputies said Tonyetta Loveless was found dead around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Ivy Park Apartments on Jones Creek Road. She had just turned 42 years old the day before.

The victim and her boyfriend were allegedly fighting the evening before she was found, and he was allegedly seen striking her and brandishing a gun at her, according to the sheriff’s office.

After gathering evidence, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for her boyfriend, Andre Weatherspoon, 39. He is wanted on the charge of battery of a dating partner.

Deputies said Weatherspoon is believed to have fled the area.

Ivy Park Apartment Complex released the following statement about the incident:

Anyone with information about where Weatherspoon is located should contact authorities immediately or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.

No other details have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

