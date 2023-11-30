Facebook
Man wanted after girlfriend found dead

Andre Weatherspoon
Andre Weatherspoon(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after his girlfriend was found dead at an apartment complex.

Deputies said Tonyetta Loveless was found dead around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Ivy Park Apartments on Jones Creek Road. She had just turned 42 years old the day before.

The victim and her boyfriend were allegedly fighting the evening before she was found, and he was allegedly seen striking her and brandishing a gun at her, according to the sheriff’s office.

After gathering evidence, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for her boyfriend, Andre Weatherspoon, 39. He is wanted on the charge of battery of a dating partner.

Andre Weatherspoon
Andre Weatherspoon(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Weatherspoon is believed to have fled the area.

Ivy Park Apartment Complex released the following statement about the incident:

Ivy Park Apartment Complex officials released this statement to its residents after a woman...
Ivy Park Apartment Complex officials released this statement to its residents after a woman was found dead at the complex.(Ivy Park Apartment Complex)

Anyone with information about where Weatherspoon is located should contact authorities immediately or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.

No other details have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

