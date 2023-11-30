Man sentenced to nearly six years in prison for bank robbery in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison after he was convicted of a bank robbery.

Floyd C. Hose, Jr., 38, of Baton Rouge, La., was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison, according to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.

The court also sentenced Hose to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. In addition, he was ordered to pay $9,605 in restitution.

According to law enforcement, Hose entered the Cottonport Bank in Baton Rouge on Dec. 5, 2022, and passed a note to a teller demanding cash.

Reports reveal Hose said, “Don’t do anything stupid or you will get hurt.” He took $9,605 from the teller and left the bank.

During a search of Hose’s apartment, detectives located a mask suspected to have been worn during the robbery and money suspected to have been taken during the robbery.

After Hose’s arrest, he confessed to the robbery.

The incident was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Edward H. Warner.

