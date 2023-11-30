Heaviest rain to fall over next 2 overnights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Timing is everything with our current rain event. A vast majority of the 2-4″ of rain we are expecting will fall while most are sleeping. That’s not to say daylight hours will be completely dry, it’s just rain will be at its most widespread and strongest intensity during the late PM and early AM hours the next few days.

3 Day WPC Rainfall Forecast (WAFB)

Thursday afternoon stays mainly dry. Showers and t-storms increase during the late evening and continue to daybreak Friday. A few storms could be strong to severe. Pockets of heavy rain will lead to nuisance-type flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas. Use extra caution on the roads Friday morning for possible ponding on poorly drained roadways. Once we get past daybreak, we stay mainly dry through the afternoon. Rain coverage and intensity will pick up as we go deeper into the evening and continue into early Saturday morning. One or two strong to severe storms will be possible. Pockets of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. A majority of the day Saturday will remain mainly dry. Saturday evening will bring another chance for showers and t-storms, but we believe this round will remain scattered in nature. Rain amounts will average between 2-4″ with locally higher amounts of 7″ possible. The localized bullseye areas will be at most risk of flash flooding.

HRRR - Futurecast (WAFB)

HRRR - Futurecast (WAFB)

Finally, a cold front will slip through the area early Sunday morning helping to usher out the rain. Clouds will hang around for the first few days of the new week. Temperatures will see a slight dip thanks to our Sunday morning front. We don’t see any major cold snaps though. Our next rainmaker looks to arrive by the end of next week.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.