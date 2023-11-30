Gonzales man killed in Livingston Parish crash

The following news release is from the Louisiana State Police Department.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - This morning, shortly before 9:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 42 east of LA 63 in Livingston Parish.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 39-year-old Pedro Hernandez of Gonzales.

The initial investigation revealed that Hernandez was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 headed east on LA 42. For reasons still being investigated, Hernandez failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, exited the roadway, and struck a tree.

Despite being properly restrained, Hernandez suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger, who was also properly restrained, was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries from the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were taken from Hernandez and will be submitted for analysis.

