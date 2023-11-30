Drought relief on the way, locally heavy rain possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: Scattered showers and a few t-storms will be possible today in advance of our next storm system and a warm front lifting northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Daytime rain chances will run about 60%, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

More Active Tonight

Showers and t-storms are expected to increase tonight as the warm front lifts inland and the atmosphere becomes more unstable. The potential for locally heavy rainfall will also grow, with the Weather Prediction Center posting a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding just west of Baton Rouge and a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk for most of the remainder of our viewing area. Guidance has been pegging the potential for some bands of southwest-to-northeast oriented storms setting up and training over the same locations. If that occurs, several inches of rain could fall in some areas.

Additionally, a few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather just west of Baton Rouge through Friday morning, with the Level 1 risk spreading eastward to cover all of our viewing area on Friday. Damaging winds are the greatest concern in any stronger storms, but isolated tornadoes are also possible.

More Rain into the Weekend

Rains should become a bit more scattered during the day on Friday, but it looks as though another round of more widespread showers and storms could develop by Friday night as a weak cool front slowly moves eastward. Once again, locally heavy rain and a few strong storms will be possible.

Most guidance shows storms gradually moving eastward through the morning hours on Saturday, with a somewhat quieter pattern expected through the second half of the weekend. Scattered rains will remain possible, but coverage will trend considerably lower from Saturday afternoon into Sunday

By the time it’s all said and done, the Weather Prediction Center outlook suggests rain totals will average anywhere from 1.5″-4.0″, but there is the potential for pockets of 5″+ across our area.

Extended Outlook

A much quieter pattern settles in for most of next week, with generally dry conditions expected from Monday through at least Thursday. A chance of rain could return by Friday or the weekend. Temperatures for most of next week look to run near-to-slightly-below normal.

