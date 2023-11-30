Facebook
DOTD postpones I-10 lane closure due to weather

Semi fire forces lane closure
Semi fire forces lane closure(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lane closures scheduled for I-10 on Thursday, Nov. 30, have been postponed due to weather, according to the La. Department of Transportation and Development.

The following is a news release from DOTD:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the westbound I-10 lane closures scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30, from Acadian Thruway to Lori Burgess Avenue have been canceled due to weather. The left lane on I-10 westbound between the Perkins Road on-ramp and the Dalrymple Dr. off-ramp has been shifted toward the inside center median. However, the center and right lanes will be shifted once crews are able to restripe. The lane closures, which are part of the I-10 corridor enhancement project, have not yet been rescheduled.

Lane closures on I-10 and I-12 westbound from Essen Ln. to College Dr. have been rescheduled for Dec. 7 through Dec. 9. These nightly closures will begin at 9 p.m. and last until 7 a.m. There will be two lanes closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by downloading the 511la app.

