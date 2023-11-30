CRIME STOPPERS: Man arrested in connection with Hebert Guns burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was wanted in connection with the burglary of Hebert Guns, deputies said.

Kalib Walker, 18, faces 20 counts of theft of firearms, simple burglary, and simple criminal damage to property.

Walker was described as having black hair with brown eyes, weighing 175 lbs., and 6′01″ in height, according to officials.

Multiple arrests have previously been made in connection with the burglary that happened on Airline Highway in Prairieville.

According to sheriff Bobby Webre, Darrel Morris, 22, of Convent and Quendell Jones,18, of Convent were arrested in relation to the burglary.

