CONGRATS: Residents graduate from BRPD Citizens Academy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some residents in the greater Baton Rouge area have received extra training and were able to sharpen their skill sets, thanks to officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The department congratulated several of its Baton Rouge Police Citizens Academy graduates on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The group was made up of local citizens eager to become active in their community.

According to BRPD, the graduates participated in an 8-week course that allowed them to glimpse behind the curtain of law enforcement.

Participants met with BRPD training officers, DEA agents, and EBRSO deputies to learn about law enforcement procedures and tactics.

