Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CONGRATS: Residents graduate from BRPD Citizens Academy

According to BRPD, the graduates participated in an 8-week course that allowed them to glimpse...
According to BRPD, the graduates participated in an 8-week course that allowed them to glimpse behind the curtain of law enforcement.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some residents in the greater Baton Rouge area have received extra training and were able to sharpen their skill sets, thanks to officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The department congratulated several of its Baton Rouge Police Citizens Academy graduates on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The group was made up of local citizens eager to become active in their community.

According to BRPD, the graduates participated in an 8-week course that allowed them to glimpse behind the curtain of law enforcement. 

Participants met with BRPD training officers, DEA agents, and EBRSO deputies to learn about law enforcement procedures and tactics.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shed BBQ to shut down
Major Robert Hodges
Gov-Elect Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police
Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey
Angel Reese will return from four-game absence in highly anticipated Final Four rematch, Mulkey says
La. DCFS urges all EBT cardholders to change PIN immediately
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32, was killed in a wreck involving a train, officials said. She was a...
Former deputy killed in wreck involving train in Louisiana

Latest News

Porch Pirates
WBRSO urges people to beware of ‘Porch Pirates’ during holiday season
The Empty Stocking Fund will be used as needed for Christmas and it will also help The...
WAFB, Salvation Army teaming up to collect digital donations for ‘Empty Stocking Fund’
Angel Foreman
Woman arrested for attempted murder in connection to stabbing
According to police, the shooting happened on Friday, Nov. 17 in the 7700 block of Scenic...
Police attempt to ID man accused of shooting on Scenic Highway