YOUR HEALTH: New technology saving livers and lives

By Marsha Lewis, Kirk Manson and Roque Correa
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Last year marked the ninth year in a row of record-setting liver transplantations. More than 9,200 people across the country received a liver, most from a deceased donor, but several hundred from a living one. Today, livers that were once thought not good enough for transplantation are being revitalized and reused.

Since the 1960′s, livers have been kept on ice for up to nine hours until transplantation – recently, that’s changed.

“Now, we connect these organs to special devices that infuse oxygen, blood, fluids into the organs,” said Dr. Daniel Borja, a transplant neurosurgeon with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Using two different types of perfusion – cold and warm – to keep livers viable longer. Cold perfusion involves cooling the organ to 32 to 39 degrees Fahrenheit, slowing metabolism, reducing oxygen demand, and extending preservation up to 24 hours. Warm perfusion maintains the liver temperature at 98.6 degrees, mimicking the body condition for near-normal function and better assessment during transportation. It’s typically done for just a few hours.

“Livers that we would have been hesitant five years ago to do the transplant, now we can use, and the outcomes of the patient, the way the patient does after transplant is quite good,” added Dr. Borja.

Even though more livers are being transplanted than ever before, more livers are needed. Right now, 10,000 people in the United States are on the waiting list for a liver transplant. The cold and warm perfusions are not just for livers – lung, heart, and kidney transplant teams are also beginning to use them for transplantation.

