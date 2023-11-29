Facebook
WATCH: NSU introduces new head football coach, Blaine McCorkle

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A youthful veteran of the collegiate coaching ranks with a track record of success at multiple stops, Blaine McCorkle has been named the 16th head football coach in Northwestern State history.

NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones and Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian made the announcement Tuesday morning. There will be an introductory news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Stroud Room, located in the Donald G. Kelly Athletic Complex, to welcome McCorkle and his family to Northwestern State and its supporters. The event is open to the public.

News Channel 5 will stream the event live on this page.

