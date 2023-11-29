The Shed BBQ to shut down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Shed BBQ, on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge, will close next month, according to The Baton Rouge Business Report.

The publication reports that managing partner Francesco Ciccone says the restaurant will shut down on December 16, after less than two years in operation.

Ciccone told the publication that the business is for sale. The property, including beach volleyball courts called The Oasis, is currently being eyed by a few sporting facilities as a site for expansion, according to the report.

”The one in Mississippi is still going strong and will be there forever,” Ciccone told the Business Report, referencing the original barbeque restaurant operating in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

