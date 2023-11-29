Sentence announced for man who authorities say sold drugs out of church

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A sentence has been announced for a man who authorities say sold drugs out of a church.

The man, Hakeem Allen, 28, of Baton Rouge, is facing more than 13 years in prison and four years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.

Allen admitted during his guilty plea to selling fentanyl and clonazepam to confidential informants in Baton Rouge between September 15, 2022, and October 2, 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

An indictment in April of 2023 revealed that one of the locations Allen used in the past to sell drugs was a church on Paige Street.

Search warrants were executed on October 4, 2022, on three residences associated with Allen’s drug activities, authorities said. They added that Allen tried to get away when law enforcement arrived but was captured after a short foot pursuit.

Allen was found with about $3,105 in his pants pocket, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Authorities added that along the route of the pursuit, they discovered a plastic bag with 7.28 ounces of marijuana, a plastic bag with 42.79 grams of a mixture and substances containing heroin and fentanyl, and a Glock model 19.9 mm handgun.

Authorities said even more drugs and a handheld digital scale were discovered during a search of one of the residences associated with Allen.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said that Allen ended up on their radar after an investigation into an overdose death pointed to him as the person who had sold the victim the drugs.

The entire matter was investigated by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

