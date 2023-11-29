Facebook
Ribbon cutting announced for Ben Hur Realignment Project

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and MOVEBR announced there will be a ribbon cutting for one of the latest traffic projects in the Capital City.

Leaders will gather near the intersection of Ben Hur Road on the Mississippi River side of Nicholson Drive for the event.

It’s happening Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.

Leaders will gather near the intersection of Ben Hur Road on the Mississippi River side of Nicholson Drive for the event.(Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome)
Leaders will gather near the intersection of Ben Hur Road on the Mississippi River side of Nicholson Drive for the event.(Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome)

