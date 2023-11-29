Ribbon cutting announced for Ben Hur Realignment Project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and MOVEBR announced there will be a ribbon cutting for one of the latest traffic projects in the Capital City.

Leaders will gather near the intersection of Ben Hur Road on the Mississippi River side of Nicholson Drive for the event.

It’s happening Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.

