Progress on LSU Lakes Project despite drought

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You might have noticed that University Lakes don’t look like they normally should, and all that dirt is causing some problems for the lake’s projects.

Many people like Nick Laborde enjoy walking around the lakes every week.

“We got a lot of unique plants and species that come here,” said Laborde. “It’s beautiful to be able to walk around it and just see that and appreciate a snapshot of Louisiana.”

He says recently, it’s not looking like it normally does.

“It’s been a little rough,” said Laborde.

Laborde is talking about all the construction going on at the lakes. Project Manager Mark Goodson said their progress is starting to slow down since the lake has dried up.

“It’s made the contractor have to adapt and so far, they’ve been able to do that without much delay but at some point, especially here at university lakes, we’re going to need to get some rain so we can actually continue our operation,” said Goodson.

Goodson said they’re currently in phase one, which includes making the lakes deeper.

“The number one goal is to make the lakes healthier, so we start by making it deeper again and that’s the primary goal for dredging the lakes, but we have to do something with the sediment once we’ve removed it,” said Goodson.

All this dirt you’re seeing isn’t from their project but the drought we’ve been experiencing this year, Goodson said. In the next couple of weeks, you’ll be seeing some excavators come in and actually pick up this dirt to add to the bird sanctuary and the shoreline for those extra bike and walking paths, Goodson added.

Goodson said you’ll see all of these changes by summer 2025.

“In addition to making the lakes healthy themselves, it includes really making safer routes for pedestrians and cyclists and vehicles around the lakes and new connections to the surrounding areas,” explained Goodson.

So people like Laborde can continue to enjoy the world around him.

“Overall, I’m glad to see that it’s being done,” said Laborde. “It’d be nice to learn a little more but I’m looking forward to the outcome.”

To stay updated on their progress, you can check out the University Lakes project website anytime.

