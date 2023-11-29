One more dry day before a rainy pattern arrives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: Clouds will be on the increase today in advance of our next storm system, but we’ll keep it dry. Temperatures will be similar to what we experienced on Tuesday, with highs topping out in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 29 (WAFB)

Rainy Pattern Ahead

A slow-moving storm system will lead to a rainy stretch of weather from Thursday into the weekend. Scattered rains will be possible by Thursday afternoon, but it looks like the first significant round of showers and t-storms likely won’t arrive until the Thursday evening – Friday morning timeframe. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible during that stretch, with the Weather Prediction Center posting a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 29 (WAFB)

Additionally, isolated strong storms can’t be ruled out, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather just to our west for late Thursday - early Friday, and extending that 1/5 (marginal) risk to include all of the WAFB viewing area on Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 29 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 29 (WAFB)

A weak cold front will likely stall somewhere in our general vicinity on Friday, serving as a focus for additional rounds of rain and storms into the weekend. It looks as though another round will develop from late Friday into early Saturday, with a bit more uncertainty on rain coverage and timing through the remainder of the weekend.

Rain Amounts

The trend over the last couple of days has been toward somewhat lower amounts this weekend, but the latest Weather Prediction Center outlook still shows 1.5″ - 3.0″ of rainfall on average. Locally higher amounts are a real possibility where any slow-moving bands of storms develop.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 29 (WAFB)

Extended Outlook

Most guidance shows rain chances trending lower on Sunday, with mainly dry weather expected by Monday. Otherwise, temperatures will turn slightly cooler again, with lows generally in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 29 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.