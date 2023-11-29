Nightly lane closures to begin soon as I-10 Widening Project heats up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers will soon begin to notice some lane closures on I-10 Westbound for a few days, which is all a part of that massive I-10 Widening Project.

While preparations have been going on for a while, this is really the first time drivers will see a big impact.

DOTD officials told WAFB the lane shift on I-10 WB from South Acadian to Louise Street has now moved back to Friday because of weather.

However, this is something we’re going to have to get used to for the next few years while this widening process is underway, which is from the I-10 / I-110 split to Acadian.

“There’s going to be ongoing work on I-10 from now until 2028, so you need to pay attention to your favorite local news station,” said Rodney Mallett, DOTD communications director.

The upcoming lane closures in this particular stretch of the interstate will take place at night.

“The plan is to start the striping and put up the concrete barriers from South Acadian to Louise Street. And to do that we will have to have lane closures, but we will do those at night,” said Mallett.

A lot of the construction you’ve probably seen around the bridge over the City Park Lakes is related to this.

Mallett says contractors within the agency are building the tressel bridge, so they can work across the lake to build the new wesbound bridge.

“So, that’s what they’re going to be doing now. They’re preparing to do some work on the new bridge, so they’re going to be doing some widening. They’re going to be building some abutments. They’re going to be doing retaining walls, so they need that extra room to do the work,” said Mallett.

The interstate from Acadian to Louise WB will go down to two lanes during the evenings, from seven until about 10. It will then shift to one lane until five in the morning for a little bit more than a week beginning Friday.

“We could work from night and call it seven til five in the morning, but there’s still a lot of traffic through that corridor at seven. So, we’re going to be able to push it back til 10 (pm), and that way it’s going to mitigate some of the congestion, some of the problems that you would see with a lane closure,” said Mallett.

While it may be some temporary pain, the nighttime work schedule should help a lot. Officials with DOTD believe this will all be worth it in the long run.

“People are like, why are you working on the interstate, I sit in traffic an hour every day. That’s why we’re working on the interstate because you sit in traffic an hour every day. And it’s only going to get worse and worse and worse. It’s going to stymie the growth of our community if we don’t go out and make these improvements,” said Mallett.

Officials with DOTD estimate the work associated with these first few lane closures mentioned should be completed by December 8.

The whole I-10 Widening Project is expected to be completed weather permitting by sometime in 2028.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.