BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you find yourself traveling around LSU’s campus, you could be in for a smoother ride.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MOVEBR Program celebrated the opening of the Ben Hur intersection at Nicholson Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

MOVEBR celebrates opening of new Ben Hur Intersection (Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome)

The project consisted of realigning the roadway to create a safer intersection at Nicholson Drive, closing the existing railroad crossing, and opening a new one with railroad crossing arms. The new two-lane roadway consists of two 12′ travel lanes and a 5′ shoulder. The improvements will provide a safer way to move through the railroad crossing.

Mayor Broome said, “This roadway is a key artery for individuals traveling in this area and roadway safety is a key element of the MOVEBR program.”

According to officials, the realignment is in preparation for the future widening of Nicholson Drive. The project required coordination between the City-Parish, the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, Louisiana State University, CN Railroad, and the pipeline companies to bring the project to completion.

Leaders will gather near the intersection of Ben Hur Road on the Mississippi River side of Nicholson Drive for the event. (Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.