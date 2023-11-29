Large trees being removed at BREC parks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A summer drought and other weather events have forced crews to remove large trees at some BREC parks.

For example, seven trees have had to come down at the Raising Cane’s City Park Dog Park.

Janell Bazile, assistant director of park operations southside, said the drought this summer played a huge role in the decision to remove the trees.

“The weather was disrespectful. That is all I can say,” Bazile said. “We will do an inspection, an assessment, then we will schedule it for removal,”

Park officials said that following multiple inspections, they determined that the steps were needed and not just because of the drought.

“On top of the trees that succumbed to weather, even though we didn’t have rain, we had lightning. That is an issue. We also have a lot of trees that are a poor species,” continued Bazile.

Bazile said the decision to cut trees always goes back to safety for park visitors.

“It can fall on people, property, and that is what we try to prevent,” Bazile added.

This time of the year is the best time to cut trees in the parks, and Bazile said it’s also the best time for you to do your own tree inspections at home.

”I tell people to look up. If you see discoloration, a dye-back, discoloration of leaves and of the trunk, make sure you are looking at the roots as well,” Bazile explained.

